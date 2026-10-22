Keep the armor, but facing outward

In the agonizing, clarifying days following Oct. 7, 2023, the Jewish world underwent a profound psychological shift. We woke up; the scales fell from our eyes regarding the institutions we once trusted implicitly, and practically overnight we were forced to become shrewd. We learned to read between the lines, trace funding, anticipate betrayals.

We became, to use a deeply loaded Jewish archetype, “smart.”

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This hypervigilance was entirely necessary. When the world proves itself unsafe, naiveté is a luxury we cannot afford. But there is a hidden, corrosive danger to this newfound shrewdness: What happens when we turn it inward on our own community?

In his famous tale of “The Clever Man and the Simple Man,” alternatively translated as “The Sophisticate and the Innocent,” Rabbi Nachman of Breslov tells the story of two childhood friends. One becomes a chacham — brilliant, cosmopolitan and fiercely analytical. The other becomes a tam — simple, earnest and innocent.

As the story unfolds, the clever man’s intellect becomes his prison. Because he is so smart, he sees the flaws in everything. He cannot trust his peers or his leaders, constantly suspecting them of incompetence or hidden agendas. His life is defined by a miserable, paralyzing cynicism. The simple man, meanwhile, works as a humble shoemaker. His shoes are imperfect, but he views them with joy. Because he approaches the world with an open heart and a baseline of trust, he is ultimately elevated to a position of profound leadership.

Rabbi Nachman was not advocating for ignorance; rather, he was warning against the idolization of suspicion. Today, his warning feels eerily relevant for many of us working in the Jewish communal sector, from foundation boardrooms down to local staff meetings.

In the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks, the Jewish world experienced an explosion of desperate, beautiful entrepreneurial energy. Grassroots initiatives, pop-up programs and new advocacy groups launched overnight, and that momentum continues today as our needs evolve. Yet too often, those of us in the field meet these new projects — and even the shifting work of our major legacy organizations — with the paralyzing gaze of the Chacham. We risk weaponizing our trauma-induced “smartness” into cynicism, closing ourselves off to the very partnerships we need.

It is not that exercising caution with new initiatives and intentions is wrong. We are professionals and standards matter; due diligence is a necessary part of our work, especially at a time that requires internal resolve in the face of adverse ideological pressure. The danger is when that caution hardens into preemptive judgment — dismissing potential partners before ever picking up the phone to learn what they are actually doing.

I will admit that I have fallen into this pattern myself. Working as a Jewish professional on an Ivy League campus, I watched trusted institutions disappoint us after Oct. 7, 2023. I saw some organizations and professionals fail to rise to the needs of the moment, and watched others act in ways I felt compromised the Jewish cause for the sake of foreign agendas. My default posture became one of suspicion. I began questioning institutional motives, and at times I looked at the entire communal landscape through this hypervigilant lens, mentally cataloging potential flaws or writing off organizations and initiatives from a distance.

Since then, however, time and again, when I actually sit down with executives and leading professionals — when I put my skepticism on pause, reach out to talk and learn the details of their operations — I am humbled. I realize they are doing extraordinary work. My “smartness” isn’t protecting me or the community; it is simply blinding me to my potential partners.

A thriving communal ecosystem cannot operate on a foundation of zero-sum suspicion. If we treat fellow Jews stepping into the arena as liabilities, competitors or amateurs to be interrogated from afar, that spirit of mistrust will erode our organizational cultures from the inside out.

If you too are looking for a perspective that integrates these two opposites, I suggest looking to the example of Jacob.

In the Book of Genesis, Jacob is introduced as an “ish tam” who dwells in tents, which we interpret as a “simple” or “wholesome” man. Yet Jacob was anything but a fool. He navigated a complicated family and business relationship with his deceitful father-in-law Laban. And facing the terrifying advance of Esau’s army, Jacob did not rely on innocent hope; he employed a layered strategy of sending appeasing gifts, preparing for war and praying to God.

Why, then, does the Torah define his essence as tam?

Because Jacob never allowed the shrewdness he needed for the outside world to contaminate his inner world. He put on his armor to survive the wilderness, but he took it off when he entered his own tents.

This is the exact boundary we must set as Jewish professionals today. When we deal with external threats — hostile administrators, cynical political operators, or bad faith actors — we must absolutely be shrewd, uncompromising and vigilant. But when we turn to face each other, we must have the courage to assume positive intent. We can still be careful, but being tam means giving people a chance. It means leaning in to talk to them and understand their work before passing judgment. It means accepting that a new initiative might not have the best launch, but choosing to support and celebrate the effort rather than starving the execution through cynicism.

We have proven we know how to be smart; our survival over the recent years has depended on it. But our vitality — our ability to not just defend Jewish life, but to build joyful, collaborative organizational cultures — depends on our willingness to be tam.

I am humbled when I see so many professionals behaving in this way. We have a beautiful community. We must reserve our armor for the outside, and offer our grace to each other.

Or Caduri is an educational strategist and consultant. He specializes in developing experiential Jewish education initiatives, cultivating healthy organizational cultures and navigating ideological tension in Jewish communal settings.