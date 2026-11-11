JFNA confab closes with focus on both ‘oy’ and joy, along with $283M raised for Israeli recovery

WASHINGTON — Last year’s Jewish Federations of North America annual General Assembly welcomed four former Israeli hostages — Noa Argamani, Avinatan Or, Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal. Tuesday’s closing plenary at this year’s assembly, held at the same Washington hotel, also focused on hostages who returned home after being held in Hamas captivity after the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel, but this time about the gradual process of recovery.

This year’s event more generally looked back on the past several years of war and antisemitism as a story of survival.

“Here is Keith Siegel, who was held hostage for 484 days, and his beloved wife Aviva, who was held hostage for 51 days,” Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the JFNA, said as images of the couple flashed on the screen behind him. “Now, their daughter Shir got engaged before Oct. 7, but she refused to get married until they were both released. She finally got married in August of 2025, and she gave birth to a baby girl this Oct. 29.”

The screen continued to flicker: this time with images from August of former hostage Eliya Cohen’s marriage to his longtime girlfriend, Ziv Abud, who he had believed was killed in the Oct. 7 attacks. Next came photographs of the Reform Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., after a terror attack in March; then on Rosh Hashanah, teeming with celebration.

“We know the issues,” Fingerhut said. “Antisemitism is becoming normalized in our communities. Incitement to violence is rising. Israel is under merciless attack in the media, social media and political worlds. What do we do?… Let’s get to work. No one wants to spend money on security. No one wants to spend so much of our time researching the next facial recognition or license plate technology or the next state or federal grant. We’d all rather just work on the joy, not [the] oy. But you know what? It’s our job.”

At the closing plenary, JFNA publicly announced that it had raised and allocated $283 million in its Rebuild Israel initiative supporting Israel’s long-term recovery after Oct. 7. The funding goes towards rebuilding devastated communities in the North and South, supporting families impacted by the resulting wars and strengthening small businesses and the country’s mental health services. The project’s cost had also been shared to a smaller audience on Sunday at a pre-conference event showcasing Rebuild Israel’s work.

Dozens of representatives of Israeli nonprofits, representing a wide range of causes, made the trek to Washington for the conference to speak about their work, show appreciation for past support and, many hope, attract new funders for their initiatives.

Among them was Roey Yessod, who made the trip to meet with federation leaders to discuss the Sadad Center, his nonprofit strengthening emergency preparedness in Israel’s Arab communities, which launched in March. The center provided shelters, emergency equipment and training to Arab communities who are typically not prepared for attacks and natural disasters in the way Jewish communities are.

Yessod said he was moved by the reaction of the audience at the panel on which he spoke on Monday, Rebuilding Smarter: Using Social Innovation to Strengthen Israel. Attendees were “very excited” that someone was advocating for Arab communities, he said. “I see here a lot of kindness and a lot of understanding about the weakest link in the [recovery], the Arab society in Israel, and wellness of giving from [America].”

Earlier in the day, Tuesday’s opening plenary focused on the political fallout from last week’s history-making midterm election, a theme that coursed through the GA. Moderating a panel that featured David Axelrod, chief political analyst at CNN, and Eliana Johnson, editor-in-chief of the right-leaning Washington Free Beacon, JuJu Chang of ABC’s “Nightline” dubbed the sweeping victory by Democrats as “a blue tsunami, blue-nado.”

Both Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent video greetings for GA attendees that stressed solidarity between Israel and America, with Netanyahu directly discussing President Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social saying that they had agreed that the U.S. would no longer provide military aid to Israel.

“Years ago, I foresaw the changes coming,” Netanyahu said. “I knew that Israel had to be ready. That’s why I proposed a historic and gradual transition to military independence. Today, the president and I are making that vision a reality. It’s called from aid to partnership, from strength to greater strength. Strength abroad requires unity at home. I’ve called for unity in government, a government of national unity that will bring together all Zionist parties because a government dependent on militant Islam cannot defeat militant Islam. A government dependent on supporters of Hamas cannot defeat Hamas. Israel’s security must come first.”

Additional panels on Tuesday included discussions on how to use research to make big bets and drive interest in initiatives, how to understand Israel’s recent elections and how best to support aging Jews as the population of Americans over 85 is projected to nearly double by 2040.

Steph Sarah Rudolph, a lay leader from Delaware, told eJP said she appreciated that panels at this year’s GA featured speakers from smaller communities, which she didn’t see as much in previous years. “It’s important because it allows communities of different sizes, especially smaller Jewish communities or moderate Jewish communities, to come back with ideas that we’re able to replicate to make whatever program we’re trying to make more successful,” she said.

At the PJ Library booth, the organization’s executive director, Alex Zablotsky, was introducing guests to its guide for parents on how to discuss antisemitism with children, which will be delivered to subscribers early next year.

“Our goal at PJ Library is for kids to grow up with joyful, confident, curious Jewish identities, and parents have been telling us over the last few years that one of the challenges they’re facing is talking to kids about antisemitism,” Zablotsky told eJP.

The first half of the guide helps parents hold the difficult conversations while the second is about building children’s pride and resilience. While the guide is for the parents only, there is a story for parents to read with children about a girl experiencing antisemitism at school. While the guide discusses Israel and Zionism, it does not get into divisive terms like genocide or apartheid, which cause debate even within the Jewish world. Instead, the guide shows the ways antisemitism has existed for thousands of years instead of grounding it in current news headlines.

“We’re also thinking about this as a guide that’s intended for children ages 5, 6 up to 12, 13,” Zablotsky said. “I’m not sure if that’s the right thing to talk to a 6-year-old about.”

Already, 30,000 subscribers requested the guide. The goal is to also offer it to other communities who want to discuss antisemitism with their children, including Christian, Muslim and Sikh communities.

The goal of the guide is not combating antisemitism, Zablotsky said, mirroring the theme of Tuesday’s plenary, which called on attendees to face the negative — the “oy” — so they can cultivate the “joy.” The goal of the guide, he said, is helping parents nurture resilient, prideful kids.