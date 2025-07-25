Jewish groups refuse to meet French minister after Paris says will recognize Palestinian state

The American Jewish Committee, Anti-Defamation League are among seven organizations who turned down the meeting with France’s minister for Europe and foreign affairs

A coalition of major American Jewish organizations have refused to meet with Jean-Noel Barrot, France’s minister for Europe and foreign affairs, after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the country will recognize a Palestinian state in September.

The refusal marks a departure from a long-held stance by many of the groups, who have maintained communication with political figures, even amid disagreements, to continue to represent the voice of American Jewry.

“We believe that meeting with them wouldn’t emphasize how deeply distressed and disappointed we are by President Macron,” William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, one of the groups behind the refusal, told eJewishPhilanthropy on Friday.

“If this had been an open and constructive dialogue before Macron had made his decision, that would have been representative of the relationship that we thought American Jewry had with the French government,” Daroff said. “But since they are presenting this as a fait accompli, it demonstrates that the French do not hold our relationship to be as close as we thought it was, and so we are jointly expressing our deep concern and disappointment in the French government.”

The coalition consists of the Conference of Presidents, Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, American Israel Public Affairs Committee, B’nai B’rith International, UJA-Federation of New York and World Jewish Congress.

“The decision here by these organizations acting jointly and unanimously, I believe, is indicative of a new wind that has been blowing since Oct. 7[, 2023,] where Jewish organizations are not fighting amongst themselves, not elbowing each other, but are working more in concert and focus together on the best interest of American Jewry. And so I’m proud that we’ve come together, all the organizations that were invited, to say, ‘Non, merci,’” Daroff said.

In the statement released by the organizations, the groups expressed their frustration with being invited to discuss a policy that has already been announced. “We are disappointed that our organizations were invited to discuss a policy that appears to already have been finalized rather than being consulted beforehand as partners committed to sustainable peace,” the statement said.

President Macron’s Thursday announcement of France’s intention to recognize an independent state of Palestine at September’s U.N. General Assembly — amid rapidly deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza — marks a departure from his previous stance on the issue. Though his Thursday statement highlighted that he will be “particularly attentive” to matters including the release of Israeli hostages taken on Oct.7, 2023, and the disarmament of Hamas, he had previously described these terms as a “prerequisite” for peace.

In addition to critiquing Macron’s changed stance, the groups also highlighted their concern that France’s actions would legitimize acts of terrorism like those carried out by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

“By abandoning these conditions, France rewards Hamas for its continued brutality and sends a dangerous message that legitimizes terrorism while dishonoring the victims of October 7, 2023,” the statement said.