Israeli President Herzog traveling to U.S. for International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Herzog, who will speak at a U.N. memorial service, will also attend the dedication of the Altneu synagogue’s new building in Manhattan's Upper East Side

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will travel to the United States in the coming days, where he is slated to speak at the United Nations’ memorial service for International Holocaust Remembrance Day next Monday, his office confirmed.

Herzog — currently in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum — will return to Israel before heading to New York City.

According to the U.N., the Holocaust Remembrance Day service will also feature testimonies from survivors, remarks from U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres; the president of the 79th session of the General Assembly, Philemon Yang of Cameroon; and representatives of other member states. Herzog’s scheduled appearance at the service was first reported by the Israeli Ynet news site.

Before the U.N. event, the president is also scheduled to attend the dedication of the Altneu synagogue’s new building in the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Sunday evening.

Herzog’s office told eJewishPhilanthropy that the rest of his schedule for his U.S. trip is still being reviewed.

The Israeli president most recently visited the U.S. in November, when he addressed the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly and met with then-President Joe Biden.