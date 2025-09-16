Here’s what renewal looks like in the Conservative movement

In recent weeks, eJewishPhilanthropy hosted an urgent conversation about the fate of the Conservative movement and the role of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism. One contributor warned of “procedural paralysis,” where incentive structures “weigh us down when we need them most.”

The critique is sobering, and necessary; but it is not the whole story. There are Conservative congregations not merely surviving but thriving, offering a blueprint for what renewal can look like. Beth Tzedec Congregation in Toronto — the largest Conservative synagogue in the world, with more than 2,500 households — is one such example.

Choosing strategy over resignation

Three years ago, Beth Tzedec faced the same headwinds many congregations know well: declining membership, rising costs and organizational inertia. We could have resigned ourselves to decline. Instead, we leaned into strategy, leadership and possibility.

Our approach centers on exceptionally relatable spiritual leadership, a people-first culture of engagement and a broad menu of targeted programs that meet members where they are while inspiring meaningful Jewish living.

The results are striking. Membership has grown by more than one-third since 2022. Our under-40 cohort now includes approximately 1,100 households; and in an internally conducted annual impact study, over 80% of respondents in this cohort said they find meaningful Jewish content and connection within our community.

This is not accidental. It is the product of intentional cultivation of belonging.

Lowering barriers, building belonging

At the heart of this growth is our Generations initiative, which lowers financial barriers for younger households. Membership is free for those under 40. More than half transition to full membership as they age, with second-year retention near 90%. Since the average age is 32 and we are only three years into our program we expect these numbers to rise.

These members are not just attending: they are creating bonds, learning together and deepening philanthropy. By removing cost as an initial barrier, we made entry easy. By investing in relationships and community, we made staying irresistible.

The lesson here is simple but powerful: Growth does not come from gimmicks, but from intentional strategies that cultivate belonging.

From transactional to transformational philanthropy

This cultural shift also reshaped our fundraising. What was once largely transactional — annual dues and one-off donations — has become relational and inspiring. Legacy gifts and sponsorships are no longer exceptions but norms.

Crucially, these resources support vision, not just cost-cutting. Donors are drawn to a story of flourishing, not survival. When members see themselves as partners in building a vibrant Jewish future, philanthropy becomes transformational.

Of course, success brings new challenges. Like many legacy synagogues, we face pressing capital needs: aging facilities that demand modernization, accessibility improvements, and enhanced security. These investments cannot be deferred; but we face them with optimism, not desperation, because our community believes in what we are building together.

Radical welcome, rooted in tradition

The eJP debate also raised urgent questions about who the Conservative movement is for, especially amid intermarriage and evolving Jewish identities. Here, too, we have chosen clarity and compassion.

Beth Tzedec is committed to radical welcoming — and to halachic integrity. We do not perform intermarriages; our role in officiation is kiddushin, sanctifying marriage between two Jews in accordance with “the laws of Moses and [the People of] Israel.” That boundary is vital to our identity as a halachic movement.

At the same time, we embrace interfaith families with warmth and respect. We offer premarital counseling, explore Jewish rituals together, and invite these couples to build Jewish homes within our community — without judgment.

Some see contradictions here. We see fidelity to Conservative Judaism’s dual commitment: honoring tradition while embracing those on the edges.

Across North America, colleagues are wrestling with the same tension, seeking to support interfaith families navigating Jewish life even as institutional policies lag behind. This balance is not easy, but it is the path forward if we are to be both rooted and relevant.

Lessons for the movement

What do these choices teach us about renewal in Conservative Judaism? At least three lessons emerge:

1.) Strategy matters. Decline is not inevitable. Communities that invest in leadership, vision, and intentional engagement can flourish.

2.) Belonging is stronger than barriers. When we remove obstacles and focus on relationships, people choose community — and remain in it.

3.) Integrity and openness can coexist. We do not need to abandon halacha to embrace interfaith families with dignity and care.

These are not quick fixes or “zombie ideas.” They are tested practices that point toward a viable future.

Framing renewal

As Beth Tzedec celebrates its 70th anniversary, we do so not in spite of challenge, but because challenge propels us forward. Our story reframes the narrative of shrinkage, focusing not what has been lost but what can still be built: dynamic, tradition-rooted communities that speak to the hearts of today’s and tomorrow’s Jews.

Conservative Judaism is not fated for decline. When communities choose strategy over resignation, when they prioritize belonging, leadership and engagement, they flourish.

Now is our moment of generational responsibility. Together, we can write a new chapter — not one of slow erosion, but of flourishing, renewal and vibrant Jewish life.

Rabbi Steven C. Wernick serves as Anne and Max Tanenbaum Senior Rabbi of Beth Tzedec Congregation in Toronto. He previously served as CEO of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism.