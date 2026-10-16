Have we given up on addressing sexual assault on campus? A Jewish educator’s perspective

Two weeks ago, it was Chi Phi at Cornell. This week it is AEPi, a Jewish fraternity, at the University of Chicago. Another allegation of sexual assault at a fraternity party. And again I find myself asking the same question, both as a parent of students on two different campuses and as a Jewish educator who works with teens: How could these young men, some of the supposedly brightest students in America, be so reckless, cruel, openly misogynistic, self-centered, manipulative, cavalier and just plain stupid?

Similar to the account from Cornell, it appears that some of the men at the AEPi party were cheering on the assault. Reports from AEPi claim that men were blocking the bathroom door where the assault took place. The AEPi organization has now come out with a strong statement in response to the allegations.

Screenshot/CBS News Chicago

As a Jewish educator who has spent over 15 years thinking about the messages that teen boys receive about masculinity, I see in these cases very little that is new. When Moving Traditions first began Shevet, a mentoring program for Jewish teen boys that has been embraced by a diverse set of synagogues, summer camps and day schools, we were already keenly aware of how challenging it is to educate adolescent boys to push back against “bro culture” that promotes misogyny and homophobia and excuses or even encourages sexual aggression.

Boys who participate in hyper-masculine group settings, like some high school sports teams, video game-related chat rooms on Twitch or fraternities, are trained to turn up their ridicule and turn down their empathic instincts. In those circles, to express care and concern about someone else’s emotions, especially if that person is a woman or is queer, is to admit weakness. As a result, many boys develop two masks: when they are around women or teachers or rabbis, they echo feminist thoughts, but when they are socializing with other teen boys, they deride empathy and celebrate swagger and dominance. To break this cycle, teen boys and young men often need to hear from other men about alternative ways to embrace masculinity. That is why we have trained over 300 men to lead Shevet in their communities and have continued to train mentors, even as #MeToo-related grant money and communal support for this type of gender-aware educational approach has pretty much dried up.

In Shevet, we utilize Jewish texts and teachings to help us to think critically about masculinity. One of my favorite texts to teach is about a rabbi who does not fully understand the impact of sexual assault on the victim. In fact, this rabbi probably causes more harm to the victim, as his argumentative response fails to grasp the gravity of a sexual assault report.

Here is the story from Bamidbar Rabbah (9:10):

“A woman told Rabbi Judah that she was raped.? The rabbi asked: ‘Was it a rape or did you take pleasure in it?’ ?The woman replied: ‘If someone dipped their finger in honey and stuck it in your mouth on Yom Kippur would you call that pleasure?’ The rabbi ceased his questioning.”

Rabbi Judah, I hope, learned his lesson. And we learn from this text that rape is both a physical and a spiritual violation.

As teen boys become more conscious of the ways that masculine codes are impacting their lives, their friendships and their social circles, they start to think critically about the ways that these codes and patriarchy in general not only lead to harming women and queer people, but harming men as well. Over 80 % of the 4,000 teen boys who participated in Shevet over the years left feeling like they were able to both think critically about masculinity and deepen male friendships that gave them a sense of community. Shevet also helped them to think critically about many of the issues underlying cases of sexual harm, including drugs and alcohol, sexual desire and objectification. Many of them emerged feeling like they wanted to pursue alternative paths of masculinity, and they ended up actively challenging the narrow-mindedness that they encountered in the manosphere on campus.

In another famous campus rape case, the Brock Turner case at Stanford University, two men, both Swedish Ph.D. candidates, Carl-Frederick Arndt and Peter Jonsson, happened to be biking past when a rape was taking place. They saw that the victim wasn’t moving and they sprang into action, calling out to Turner. Turner attempted to run away, but Jonsson subdued him while Arndt tended to the victim.

Teen boys can benefit from hearing stories where men disrupt or intervene. They hear all too often that young men are out of control or wild, so sharing stories where men contribute to safety is vital.

Over the next few months, as these cases are tried and we learn more about what happened in these fraternity houses, there will be more to discuss and more questions about what could have happened. But for now, I hope we can recommit our efforts to educate boys and young men to challenge cultural assumptions and create a more caring and empathic world. There is much work left to do.

Rabbi Daniel Brenner is the vice president of education for Moving Traditions.