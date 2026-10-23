France riots have not targeted the Jewish community yet; but local leaders are preparing for it

After weeks of student rallies and protests against high costs of living and crumbling schools in France, demonstrations in Paris, Marseille, Lyon and other cities turned violent. Dressed in black and wearing masks and balaclavas, rioters lashed out on state buildings and monuments along with institutions seen as overly capitalist, including banks and McDonald’s. In all, the riots are estimated to have caused hundreds of millions of dollars in property damage and theft.

Despite some claims to the contrary, the riots were not antisemitic in nature, with French Jewish groups stressing that even though some Jewish-owned businesses and institutions were damaged, they did not appear to have been targeted because they were Jewish. However, leaders in the already anxious French community warn that this mob violence — fueled by antisemitic conspiracy theories — could swiftly be turned against the Jewish community, and local institutions are having to prepare their security protocols and infrastructure accordingly.

“Last weekend was awful,” Dvorah Serrao, CEO of the Alliance Israélite Universelle, a 165-year-old organization that operates four Jewish schools in France, three in Morocco and two French-speaking schools in Israel, told eJP. “It was terrible for many stores from where [rioters] stole and broke [into]… but it wasn’t targeted at the Jewish shops and Jewish stores. Now, me telling you that we still feel safe and secure would be absolute nonsense and a total lie.”

This week, social media was flooded with rumors of Jewish businesses being targeted while Muslim ones were passed over by rioters, especially after the French-Jewish news outlet IsraJ reported that looters had attacked the synagogue Ohaley Yaakov in Paris.

The reports were later determined to be unfounded, and the French-Jewish security nonprofit SPCJ reported that the synagogue break-in was a burglary unrelated to the riots. A leader from the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions, an umbrella organization of French Jewish organizations better known by its acronym CRIF, said that “all businesses were targeted, whether they were Jewish, non-Jewish or Muslim.”

It is estimated that between 400,000 and 600,000 Jews live in France, depending on the source, with many having immigrated from French colonies in North Africa after World War II. The country is home to the largest Jewish population in Europe and the third-highest Jewish population in the world, after Israel and the United States. Antisemitism in France has been escalating for decades, Serrao said, especially after the 2006 murder of 23-year-old French Jew Ilan Halimi, who had been kidnapped because he was Jewish and therefore assumed to be rich. The Oct. 7 massacres in Israel only exacerbated bigotry, often hidden under the veil of criticism of Israel.

Because of the surging antisemitism in public and Catholic schools, many French Jews have turned to Jewish day schools, which are overwhelmed at the moment, Serrao said. She estimates that there are 90,000 Jewish children of school age in France — but there is only space in day schools for 35,000 of them, even though the demand is much higher. This past week, Serrao said she fielded an influx of calls to enroll.

Some friends and colleagues have told Serrao that French Jews should make aliyah — and indeed thousands of them are expected to do so this year — but that is not an option for every Jewish family, she said. Many also love France and don’t want to leave.

Philanthropists have increasingly invested in day schools for several years in France, offering stipends and expanding campuses, Serrao said, but more investment is needed. After last weekend’s riots, many in the community are demanding increased security, as well. While cameras and security guards are essential, French Jewish parents have also trained themselves to protect schools.

“Wherever there’s a Jewish person, you should think of security of the buildings and of the premises,” Serrao said. “We have a lot of parents who are very concerned about the measures of security.”

Since the riots began, antisemites on the far right and far left have posted across social media allegations that the protests were caused by Jewish elites or Zionists. Typical tropes arose, about Jews somehow benefiting from the unrest and Jews trying to replace white French with people of color.

Serrao said she hasn’t personally heard the conspiracy theories about Jews instigating the riots for their benefit, but she has heard plenty about Jews controlling the banks and the world as a whole in recent years.

She compared the precarious situation in France today for the Jewish community with the riots to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many in France weren’t worried even as the virus was spreading throughout neighboring countries. “It was already in Spain and Italy,” Serrao said, “and I remember in France everybody thinking, ‘Oh yeah, but that’s far away.’ But that was actually a few kilometers away from us. But just because it’s another country, you think it’s never going to reach you. I don’t see why this could not turn up one day against the Jews.”

Serrao lives in Boulogne-Billancourt, a suburb connected to Paris. She feels safe in her neighborhood, but it is bordered by other communities that were targeted during past riots. In July, French authorities foiled a terrorist plot targeting a nearby synagogue in Sarcelles. Still, French Jewish schools are open. So are restaurants. Jewish life continues.

Serrao stressed that she is not scared per se, but she is wary going into the weekend. “[But] I’m really not looking forward [to] this weekend because you never know what [rioters] could decide and how they could organize their next adventure against whoever owns something that they can believe is capitalism or being rich, or however they associate ideas,” she said.

“I don’t see why this could not turn up against the Jews because that’s what happened in the last three years at minimum, if not 10 years. Every time there was something negative — and that was pushed by the extreme left — it would always come back against the Jews,” Serrao said. “So we are definitely taking measures to be more protected, and nobody has any idea how this is going to turn out.”