Flexible, informal, low-pressure: The recipe for engaging Jewish young adults

When we started Mem Global – formerly Moishe House – in 2006, we weren’t thinking about how to build an organization or what the long-term strategy would look like. We simply wanted to create something for ourselves and our peers who were too old for college campuses but too young for the established Jewish community. We were searching for what is now termed “the emerging adulthood Jewish community.”

Since then, our organization has grown and evolved — and young adults have, too. The rise of social media, a global pandemic, the shift to remote work, the Oct. 7 attacks, the rising age at which young people are settling down and more continue to shape lives of young adults, their worldview and their needs.

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That’s why Project Prism, a multi-method study of Jewish young adults released last month by the Jim Joseph Foundation, is so valuable. By encouraging us to look beyond the conventional wisdom that 30% of Jewish young adults are involved in Jewish institutions and 70% are not, it lets us embrace the fullness of how young adults connect to Judaism today — and gives us clear insights and data for building Jewish spaces that can lower entry barriers, foster connection, inspire more engagement and create a lasting impact.

One statistic from Project Prism immediately leaped out: 75% of Jewish young adults say that they are regularly engaging in Jewish life, but that it is often at home, with friends or family. This number — almost the reverse of the 70% of Jewish young adults who aren’t a part of Jewish institutions — looks different than in previous generations and illustrates the shifts we are seeing in what the American Jewish community looks like. Young Jewish adults are not running away from their Jewish identities, but they are experiencing it in different ways. Given what we know about young adults, it also is not surprising. Even before the pandemic, young adults were less likely to go out to socialize in new settings with people they did not know. Now, we see the same pattern reflected in their approach to spiritual and cultural life.

Project Prism shows why it is so important to support home-based spaces. They are flexible, informal and allow people to drop in with far less pressure. Every day at Mem Global, we try to figure out how to capture that feeling and bring it to young adults all over the world.

It’s the premise behind our flagship program, Moishe House. Originally designed by our own experiences as college grads, Moishe House helps young adults turn their houses or apartments into meaningful spaces for Jewish life. Residents host Shabbat dinners and other programs in their living rooms and backyards, welcoming friends, friends of friends and more into an environment where young Jewish adults feel a sense of home and belonging.

Just like Project Prism would suggest, the demand for these spaces is growing. Now, in our 20th year, through just the Moishe House and smaller pod model, there are 154 locations in 30 countries (to give a sense of scale, there were 5,076 programs for 33,233 participants through August 2026). Large holiday programs for holidays like Passover, Purim and Yom Ha’atzmaut have been the most well-attended, attracting new participants by giving them a low-barrier entry point into local community. We also see major demand for peer-led social gatherings in shared spaces in large urban centers, which we offer through our new Kolective program.

Project Prism shows the circumstances that help make these accessible entry points into Jewish life attractive and impactful. “A key driver of participation in Jewish experiences is already feeling connected to Jewish people or communities,” the study explains. It’s the chicken-egg problem: to participate in Jewish experiences that create belonging, you must already have some sense of connection. But what about young adults who reach their 20s or 30s without “formative” experiences like day school, summer camp or engagement on college campuses that contribute to feelings of connection? For young Jewish adults often moving to new cities and environments, how can we help them build their own foundation of connection to Jewish community?

Peer-led spaces like Moishe House and others can open — or even reopen — that first, critical door to Jewish community by giving young adults an opportunity to connect in an environment that feels natural to them, a friend’s home. We have to be careful not to over institutionalize these spaces so they become so rigid and formal that they lose their home-based and welcoming feel. We know that no matter how much we invest in any of our institutions, which are hugely valuable, the biggest impact will come from the homes young adults are stepping into now. Once that first seed of belonging is planted, we see time and again among our alumni how the desire to engage in Jewish community continues to grow and flourish, inspiring them to greater involvement locally and globally and a long-term commitment to living a vibrant Jewish life.

It’s also important to take away from the research that a small but not insignificant percentage of Jewish young adults say that nothing would energize them to participate in Jewish communal life. There is valuable learning here. We should not try to convince or guilt young adults into Jewish life. Rather, we should build vibrant, exciting, meaningful Jewish experiences that foster connections and increase young adults’ level of comfort in Jewish life. By role modeling and creating powerful Jewish spaces that are peer driven, young adults who have not seen themselves as part of the Jewish community will naturally start to see the tremendous value and sense of belonging it could bring into their lives.

By exploring some of the “barriers to belonging” for young Jewish adults, Project Prism is already shaping the strategies we adopt, language we use and the environments that we want to create for the future. We need to pay attention to where young adults are already gathering, whether that is a friend’s home or a public third space, and use those authentic experiences to drive additional program investment.

Project Prism paints our best communal picture yet of what Jewish life currently looks like for today’s young adults, inviting us at Mem Global and across the Jewish landscape to learn from it in evolving new approaches to meet Jewish young adults where they are. It’s reassuring that after 20 years, our core model still applies today; but it also shows that we have a lot of work ahead of us and need to use this type of young adult-focused research to help guide where we are going next.

David Cygielman is founder and CEO of Mem Global, which is celebrating its 20th year with a Global Shabbat campaign expected to include more than 200 Shabbat dinner celebrations throughout its network of houses, pods and other venues.