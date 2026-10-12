Every decision is a values decision

Two recent pieces make a case every Jewish educator should welcome. In eJewishPhilanthropy, David Zalik argues that the day-school “bubble” is not a flaw but the point: “The child who first knows exactly who they are is the one who can later walk into a room full of difference and engage it without fear.” In The Times of Israel, Darin Katz warns that we cannot afford a generation of Jewishly uneducated Jews and insists that our schools transmit real knowledge — of Jewish history and texts, Hebrew and tradition — not talking points.

I agree with both of them. Security of identity is the foundation for courage and curiosity, and knowledge is the foundation for conviction. But beneath both arguments lies a premise worth stating plainly: The bubble is not good or bad in itself. What matters is what fills it, and that is always a question of values.

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There is no neutral choice in a school. The bell schedule, the balance of Judaic and general studies, the trips we run and the speakers we invite all say something about what we believe matters. So do the books on the syllabus and the people who stand in front of the classroom.

Each school community holds its own core values. For some, they center on Torah learning and halachic commitment; for others, on Zionism, chesed, intellectual openness or pluralism. Most of us hold several at once. The question is not whether our schools have values, but whether those values actually steer our decisions or are merely printed in the admissions brochure.

When values are not the explicit filter, something else takes over: the college list, parent pressure, the budget or simple habit. None of these is illegitimate, but none is a mission. A school that allows them to drive will slowly drift from its own goals, often without noticing until a graduating class reveals it.

This question runs through every level of school life, and any list of examples can only begin to capture it. It shapes our programs: whether a shabbaton, an Israel trip, a service-learning partnership or a new elective advances what we say we care about — and whether a beloved tradition still earns its place. It shapes our curriculum: why we teach a particular text or period of history and what we hope students carry out of the room. The strongest curricula are coherent across departments, so that students encounter the same commitments in Chumash, American history and the science lab.

It also shapes how we hire, mentor and develop our faculty, since students learn values from the adults who model them. We should never demand uniformity of opinion, but every teacher, in Judaic and general studies alike, should understand how the classroom carries the mission. The same principle applies to admissions, discipline, the calendar and the budget.

It shapes, too, how a school lives within its community. A day school is not only a place where children learn; it is one of the institutions through which a community expresses what it stands for. Our values should guide what we ask of families, how we speak with them, how we bring parents into the learning, which partnerships we build with shuls and communal organizations and how we show up beyond our walls.

When a school and its families share and articulate the same values, children hear them at the Shabbat table as well as in the classroom and the community itself grows stronger. Values are not one department of a school. They are the grammar of the whole institution and the bond that ties the school to the community it serves.

Katz is right that values without knowledge are hollow. Of course we must teach our history: Tanach; the rabbinic period; the long Jewish experience in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East; the Holocaust; and the complicated story of Zionism and the State of Israel. Students who do not know that history cannot defend their tradition, argue with it or build upon it.

But knowledge is not an end in itself. We teach history and text because they provide the context from which our values emerged, and because students who understand where a commitment comes from are far more likely to hold it. Facts taught without any sense of why they matter tend to be forgotten by the time students reach the college quad. Content gives values their depth; values give content its purpose.

Zalik makes another point that deserves emphasis. He reminds us that when a child enrolls in a day school, “your whole family joins something,” and he points to Prizmah’s study, Jewish Day School Alumni on Campus: A Comparative Analysis of Engagement and Identity. Drawing on a survey of more than 2,500 college students, Prizmah found that 56% of day-school alumni feel “very close” to the Jewish community, compared with 19% of their peers, and that 53% engage regularly in Jewish life on campus, compared with 23%.

Zalik is right that this connection is among the most important things our schools create. Our graduates reach the most selective universities and take their places as citizens, professionals and leaders. They should understand the Jewish community’s place within American society and the wider world.

I would carry his point one step further. That connection does not happen by accident; it is the fruit of values deliberately taught and lived. We want graduates who are serious contributors to our own community: adults who take responsibility in their shuls and schools, who serve their community, who give, volunteer and lead, and who understand how much is at stake for Jewish life today. A school that names that goal explicitly and measures its programs against it is far more likely to reach it.

The stakes have rarely been higher. The State of Israel comes under attack daily, and Jewish communities in the United States and around the world face persistent hostility on campuses, in the streets and online. In this moment, fortifying our students’ identities by teaching and living our values is not a luxury but a necessity.

Values matter more now than ever. They help our students grow into rooted, confident adults, and they help our communities navigate the realities we face. Without them, we do not have very much at all.

Preparing students for the wider world and for our own community are not competing aims when values sit at the center. A clear sense of what we stand for is exactly what allows a young person to step confidently into the wider world and still know the way home.

So yes to the bubble, and yes to deep Jewish literacy. But neither will do its work unless school leaders, boards and faculties name their values explicitly and hold every decision up against them: the schedule, the syllabus, the trip itinerary, the hire and the parent meeting.

This is not easy. It sometimes means saying no to a popular program or defending a curricular choice to a skeptical parent. It means investing in teachers so they can carry the mission with conviction. But it is the only way to ensure that the bubble we build is shaped by what we believe.

Values must guide everything we do. Every decision in a Jewish day school is a values decision; the only question is whether we make it on purpose.

Ethan Zadoff is the principal of DRS Yeshiva High School for Boys in Woodmere, N.Y.