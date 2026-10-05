British Jews, including on the left, rail against Green Party’s ‘Zionism is racism’ motion

British Jews are railing against a motion passed yesterday by the country’s far-left Green Party, declaring that “Zionism is racism” and calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state in place of Israel, with figures and organizations from across the political and religious spectrum decrying the resolution as a form of antisemitism.

The motion, which also affirmed support for Palestinian violence against Israel, was passed by a vote of 1,022-813 at the party’s annual convention; a clause — Amendment A3 — that would have allowed Jewish members of the party to remain members of synagogues or other Jewish institutions that are Zionist was voted down.

The motion passed just as fresh data was released today by the Institute for Jewish Policy Research, showing that a growing majority of British Jews identify as Zionists. Unlike in the United States, which has seen a decrease, in the U.K., the percentage of Zionist-identifying Jews has risen slightly in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, from 59% in 2022 to 66% last year. The number of Jews identifying as anti-Zionists has held steady at roughly 10%, the survey found.

Respondents’ emotional connection to Israel has risen more substantially, from 38% saying that they felt “very emotionally attached to Israel in May 2023 to 51% saying so in June 2025.

At the same time, once a fringe single-digit party, the Green Party has been gaining momentum in recent years, polling at one point at 21% and now standing at roughly 10%, according to the latest surveys.

Even before the motion went up for a vote, Jewish communal groups denounced it, with the British Board of Deputies warning on Friday that such a measure would “fan flames of hatred, justifying violence against Israelis and Jews.”

This morning, British Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said he was “appalled” by the motion, calling it “poisonous antisemitism, a threat to British Jews and to Britain.” The Israeli government also condemned the resolution, saying the Green Party was no longer a political party but “an organization that supports terror” and calls “de facto for the destruction of the State of Israel.” Israel also banned Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who is Jewish, from entering the country in response to the motion.

While these responses by the Jewish mainstream were anticipated, the motion also drew particularly fierce condemnation from progressive and liberal Jewish groups and figures. This includes those who recently spoke favorably — or at least understandingly — of the British government’s declaration that it planned to boycott and sanction Israeli settlements. In doing so, these groups appear to be drawing a clear line between what they consider to be legitimate criticism of Israeli policy and antisemitism.

“The motion is antisemitic in its formulation and intention,” wrote Rabbi Charley Baginsky and Rabbi Josh Levy, the co-leads of the U.K.’s Movement for Progressive Judaism, in response to the measure. “By adopting it, the Green Party has made antisemitism party policy and become a racist party. … The Green Party must reverse this policy. Its leadership is responsible for ensuring that Jewish members can participate fully without being required to renounce their Zionism or communal affiliations. A party that adopts an antisemitic policy cannot credibly claim to oppose racism.”

Rabbi Gabriel Kanter-Webber, of the Brighton and Hove Progressive Synagogue, made waves last year for publicly condemning the British Board of Deputies over its decision to suspend 36 deputies who issued a public letter that denounced Israel for its conduct in the war against Hamas in Gaza. Writing on Facebook after the Green Party passed its motion, Kanter-Webber referred to the supporters of the motion as “extremists,” comparing them to the conservative Jews who have condemned his support for Palestinian civilians.

“Because my synagogue says a prayer for the wellbeing of Palestinians, far-right Jews call me a fake rabbi and a Hamas puppet. And now, because my synagogue says a prayer for the wellbeing of Israelis, 1,000 Green Party voters have just declared (by voting down amendment A3) that membership of my synagogue is a racist act,” Kanter-Webber wrote on social media. “Extremists feed off each other. And they want to bully that pesky, nuanced middle out of existence because we refuse to subscribe to one hardline camp or the other.”

Vivien Lichtenstein, the head of Jewish Greens, has said that she may leave the party over the motion, noting that this measure could be used to delegitimize organizations that support a two-state solution.