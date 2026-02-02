Beyond the ramp: Why intellectual accessibility is the next frontier of Jewish inclusion

For years, the Jewish community’s conversation around inclusion has, rightfully, focused on the physical and the sensory. We have built ramps to our bimahs, installed hearing loops in our sanctuaries and printed large-print siddurim. We have made great strides in ensuring that every Jew can get through the door.

But as we mark Jewish Disabilities Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month (JDAIM) this February, we must ask a more challenging question: Once everyone is in the room, is the wisdom within that room truly accessible to them?

If our mission is to ensure that Jewish life belongs to every Jew, then we must move beyond physical access toward intellectual equity. This means recognizing that a deep, sophisticated connection to Jewish text and tradition is not a luxury for the neurotypical, but a birthright for every adult, including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

At the Florence Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning, our decades-long mission has been built on the premise that Jewish literacy is the bedrock of Jewish identity, and that making that learning accessible is a foundational aspect of our mission.

In the world of adult education, there is often a quiet, unintentional bias suggesting that in order to make Judaism accessible to individuals with I/DD, “simplified” versions of Judaism are required, often reverting to stories or concepts typically reserved for children. However, when we at Melton began the journey to develop the What’s Mine is Yours (WMIY) curriculum, we decided that “accessibility” does not mean “simplicity.” It means “intentionality.”

Creating an adapted curriculum in partnership with Matan was more than a technical project; it was a labor of love rooted in the belief that the “living wisdom” we teach is universal. The challenge wasn’t to change the essence of the Torah, but to rethink the delivery.

Joining forces with Matan’s experts in inclusive education, we leaned into evidence-based practices — visual supports, clear language and multisensory engagement — to unlock complex concepts like the sanctity of Shabbat or the intricacies of Jewish rituals. We found that when you strip away the academic jargon often found in adult education, the core truths of our tradition become even more vibrant.

What we discovered was a profound hunger. Adults with I/DD are not looking for “special” Judaism; they are looking for their Judaism. They want to grapple with the same questions of purpose, reflection and community that any other learner does. “This has been a wonderful opportunity for our community. Participants look forward to coming together each week, sharing learning and finding ways to challenge me as the educator. I love when they do that!” said a WMIY teacher from New Jersey.

The broader lesson for the Jewish philanthropic and educational world is this: Accessibility is a core tenet of our mission, not an add-on. When we design for the margins, we often improve the experience for the center. Being committed to an intellectually accessible curriculum doesn’t just serve those with disabilities; it creates a more welcoming, clear and engaging environment for every learner who may feel intimidated by the “ivory tower” of Jewish text.

As we look toward the future of Jewish communal life, let us commit to a definition of inclusion that is as deep as it is wide. It is not enough to welcome someone into the tent; we must ensure they can share in the conversation happening inside.

By investing in adapted adult learning, we are doing more than providing a service. We are affirming that every mind, regardless of how it processes information, is a vital part of the “collective mind” of the Jewish people. That is the true promise of JDAIM, and it is the work we at Melton are honored to pursue every day.

Rabbi Morey Schwartz is the international director of the Florence Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning. A veteran educator and communal leader, he oversees Melton’s global network of communities, focusing on curriculum innovation and the expansion of accessible and relevant Jewish literacy.