As settler violence ramps up, Diaspora Jewish leaders indicate tougher stances on Israeli policies

For 76 years, American Jewish leaders have sought to maintain the “Ben-Gurion-Blaustein Agreement,” a framework reached by Israel’s then-Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion and the American Jewish Committee’s then-President Jacob Blaustein in 1950, under which American Jews refrain from weighing in on domestic Israeli politics and vice versa.

But realities on the ground in Israel — particularly Israeli extremist violence in the West Bank and Israel’s conduct in its war against Hamas in Gaza — along with major shifts in American politics and concerted efforts by liberal Zionist activists, appear to be spelling the end of this long-struggling, arguably anachronistic arrangement. But what new modus operandi, if anything, takes its place is far from clear.

Though these conditions have been simmering for years, this weekend gave them fresh urgency after Israeli extremists carried out multiple attacks in the West Bank, including against an American Jewish journalist and European diplomats. This was given voice in a new report from Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies, which was published yesterday.

This also comes as much of the Jewish communal world is debating the firing of Emory Hillel’s recently named director, Rabbi Nikki Golomb, over her stances on Israel and Zionism. However, that case — the details of which are still emerging — appears less to do with West Bank violence, despite some claims to the contrary, and more to do with explicit anti-Zionism and criticism of Israel that goes well beyond the mainstream.

The INSS report, based on conversations with top Jewish leaders from around the world in a “Joint Working Group,” found that the underlying assumption in the Ben-Gurion-Blaustein Agreement — that Israeli Jews and Diaspora Jews are distinct groups — is collapsing. “Today, diaspora Jewish communities are directly affected by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and by Israel’s policies and conduct in relation to it,” the report’s authors, Theodore Sasson and Avishay Ben Sasson-Gordis, wrote. “For global Jewry, the conflict is no longer mainly a Middle East affair. It has become truly local.”

This, the respondents said, is forcing them to review their engagement with Israel, including considering a more directly involved approach as it relates to the conflict with the Palestinians, even as they doubt that this will have a significant impact.

“[Diaspora] leaders historically have avoided publicly challenging Israel’s elected officials on policy regarding the conflict. They have done so because they felt that, as diaspora Jews, they did not ‘have skin in the game,’ meaning that their own physical safety and well-being were unaffected by Israel’s policy choices,” Sasson and Ben Sasson-Gordis wrote. “That rationale is clearly no longer relevant. As we have argued throughout this report, diaspora Jews now have skin in the game.”

This stance could also be seen in a weekend blog post by Rabbi Josh Weinberg, the executive director of the Reform movement’s Zionist arm, regarding Israel’s upcoming election. “North American Jews should not tell Israelis how to vote. We do not live with the daily consequences of Israeli government policy in the same way Israeli citizens do. Our experiences and responsibilities are different, and those differences matter,” he wrote. “But it would be equally mistaken to conclude that Israel’s future is none of our business.”

On Friday, Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine, an American citizen who has been living in Israel for more than 40 years, was brutally beaten by masked settlers while photographing an olive harvest near Ramallah, sustaining injuries to her back, a broken rib and nearly having a finger severed. The following day, in another part of the West Bank, a group of settlers attacked a group of European diplomats who were visiting an olive harvest near the Palestinian village of Taybeh (not to be confused with the Arab Israeli city of the same name).

Some parts of the Israeli government — notably, the Israel Defense Forces, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and President Isaac Herzog — decried the attacks, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was withholding judgment until full investigations into the incidents were completed. (Some have speculated that Netanyahu’s response was primarily motivated by domestic politics ahead of next week’s election.)

The United States has also denounced the attack on Levine, with Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee — a longtime supporter of the settlement movement — calling the assault an “act of terror” and “dishonorable act of senseless violence,” and demanding a “full investigation, arrest, and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law to whoever participated in this.” On Monday morning, Huckabee hailed the Israel Police for detaining 10 Israelis suspected of taking part in the attacks.

Due to both the weekend and general reticence to weigh in on these issues, most American Jewish groups have been slow to comment.

The AJC, for its part, swiftly condemned the attack on Levine. “We call for an urgent, coordinated effort from Israeli authorities to bring an end to the wave of Israeli extremist violence that has harmed civilians throughout the West Bank,” the group said. “Order must be restored, and violent extremists prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Anti-Defamation League “reposted” a condemnation of the attacks by its Israel office. “These attacks are part of a broader, deeply troubling pattern of violence and intimidation that demands urgent action by Israeli authorities,” the Israel office wrote on Sunday. “We welcome the condemnations by FM Saar and the IDF and the opening of an investigation. Those steps must be followed by effective law enforcement.”

In their conversations with Sasson and Ben Sasson-Gordis, the Diaspora Jewish leaders were not only referring to acute incidents, like those that occurred over the weekend, but more broadly to the lack of progress in resolving the conflict with the Palestinians, which they described as a major obstacle for their ability to defend Israel abroad. This comes as fewer and fewer Israelis say that they support a two-state solution to the conflict.

“The absence of any vision for Israel’s future as a democratic state that does not control the lives of millions of noncitizen Palestinians is contributing to a perception of Israel as an undemocratic state and an outcast among the democracies of the West. It is also eroding the capacity of Jewish communities and organizations to advocate on Israel’s behalf,” Sasson and Ben Sasson-Gordis wrote.

In our election panel last week, several candidates responded to this issue, noting that while they understand that a plurality, if not a majority, of Diaspora Jews support a two-state solution, they believe that this is not feasible at the current moment.

“I think we have to be very attentive to the Jewish world abroad because we know what their impact and influence is,” Knesset Member Pnina Tamano-Shata, of the center-right Blue and White party, said, in response to a question about the two-state solution. “I am saying unequivocally after the Oct. 7 [terror attacks], that it is not relevant at this time.”

Sasson and Ben Sasson-Gordis stress that the Jewish leaders they spoke with (under Chatham House Rule) — whom they described as leaders of major Diaspora Jewish organizations — “strongly held” that Jews and Israelis were not responsible for the rise in antisemitism and antisemitic attacks, and yet most believed that “the manner in which [Israel] managed the war — and, especially, the rhetoric and conduct of some senior Israeli officials — provided antisemites with incendiary material, contributed to a climate of anxiety and insecurity among Jews, and provided convenient cover for the spread of antisemitic sentiments and ideas.”

The Jewish leaders also said that they believed that many of these remarks and policies were “strategically unnecessary for Israel, but harmed diaspora communities and gave impetus to currents of anti-Israelism and antisemitism. In their estimation, Israel gained little, while diaspora Jewish communities paid a price.”

In their report, Sasson and Ben Sasson-Gordis wrote that many Diaspora leaders believe that such restrained responses will no longer suffice.

“[Some] members of the Joint Working Group… argued that diaspora groups should speak out more consistently and assertively against policies and developments that threaten Israel’s democratic character and the safety and well-being of diaspora Jewry,” they wrote. “Others expressed skepticism that such advocacy would have practical effect given the strong domestic forces shaping Israeli policy making.”