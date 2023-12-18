American Friends of Magen David Adom gives boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. its ‘Champion of Israel’ prize

American Friends of Magen David Adom awarded its “Champion of Israel” prize to boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. last week for his donations to the Israeli medical service, including the creation of “Floyd’s Fleet” of emergency response vehicles, at a gala event in Miami Beach.

More than 550 attended the event at the Faena Forum, which raised some $4 million, including at least a dozen “medicycles” and six life support ambulances, which will be part of “Floyd’s Fleet,” the organization said.

Mayweather, who was given a fluorescent yellow-green Magen David Adom vest with his name spelled out in red rhinestones, was one of the first American celebrities to come out publicly in support of Israel following the Oct. 7 attacks, posting on social media in solidarity with Israel and sending his private jet filled with supplies in the early days of the conflict.

“During these challenging times for the Jewish community, it is absolutely crucial that we stand up and recognize leaders like Floyd, who are not members of the Jewish community, but stand with us and against terror, bias, and hate,” Jessica Nessim, director of major gifts for AFMDA’s southwest region, said at the event.. “In addition to financially supporting Magen David Adom in its work saving lives, we also need to thank those brave enough to be there for us.”

At the event, ADMDA also gave Shari and David Lombardi its Humanitarian Award and Gabriela and Jeffrey Gut the L’dor V’dor Lifesaver Award.

The event, which was held on the sixth night of Hanukkah, was emceed by actress Emmanuel Chriqui and singer Montana Tucker lit the hanukkiah candles. Israeli singer Shiri Maimon gave a performance. The gala also included an auction, which included a chance to accompany Mayweather into the ring (as a spectator) during an upcoming boxing match.

To commemorate the Magen David Adom medics that have been killed since Oct. 7, the organizers set an empty table with their names, uniforms, and photos around it. They also screened a video tribute to Amit Mann, a 22-year-old MDA paramedic who was murdered on Oct. 7 in Kibbutz Beeri as she was treating the injured in the community’s clinic.