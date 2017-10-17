Applying Behavioral Economics to the Nonprofit Marketplace: Unpacking the Ideas of Richard Thaler

Dr. Thaler’s economic behavior studies have specific implications for the nonprofit sector and more directly, fund–raising practices.
By Steven Windmueller, Ph.D.
Economist Richard Thaler, who was awarded this past week the 2017 Nobel Prize in Economics, has been in the forefront of the field of behavioral economics. Thaler’s ideas were extracted in part from Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman’s writings where these two former Nobel Prize winners’ employed risk factors to economic models of rational behavior.
In the early 1970s, when Thaler was a student, his professors didn’t argue that human beings were perfectly rational. They posited that human irrationality didn’t matter for the purpose of economic theory, because it wasn’t systematic. By exploring the consequences of limited rationality, social preferences, and lack of self-control, Dr. Thaler has shown how these human traits systematically affect individual decisions as well as market outcomes.
Power of the Nudge: Thaler’s research noted that by offering subtle suggestions, it will prompt people to act in certain ways, taking their social queues from such “nudges.”
Irrelevant Emotions: Basic human needs, he discovered, supersede a more rational approach to problem solving and other social behavioral practices.
Changing the Mix: Here, Thaler notes that if you make economic resources more accessible, people will behave differently, acting in their self-interests.
Making Choices Easier: Professor Thaler has argued that if you provide people with more simplified options dealing with their personal well being, they will be more likely to act. In some situations by making these choices more accessible, it can in turn improve their medical, retirement, and financial position.
Beyond these general principles, Dr. Thaler’s economic behavior studies have specific implications for the nonprofit sector and more directly, fund-raising practices. Here are six examples where Thaler’s theoretical principles can be applied to contemporary fundraising practices:
Peer Pressure: “Peer pressure comes from the power of the personal ask.” If an individual whom you know asks you to do something, you’re more likely to comply with the request. As is widely understood, personal connections prove to be a particularly powerful motivational force in securing a positive response. Often one responds out of a sense of obligation, not wishing to be embarrassed. On other occasions, donors are desirous of receiving praise for their actions.
Recognition: Public recognition for donors can inspire donors and their peers to give. Special status can serve as an important motivational factor to insure increased levels of support.
Social Impact: Researchers found that when donors were told what others had contributed, it affected the size of their gift and accelerated their level of interest in the cause.
Reciprocity: Personalized messages, videos, tours or gifts can create a sense of obligation, namely to repay the favor or gift through a donation.
Personalized Giving: If one only thinks about a cause through an abstract lens there is little to bind or connect the donor to the persons involved. However, when the donor is personally connected to the recipient or the project, it changes the dynamics from an abstract case to one of reality giving!
Donor Connection: If donors are reminded of their previous commitments or those of their family to a particular cause, group or experience, there is a compelling impulse to renew their support; consistency is a powerful motivator for action.
One analyst offered the following perspective: “There isn’t anything here that any good used car salesman doesn’t know.” To the careful observer, understanding human quirks of risk and inconsistent behaviors allows one to appreciate alternative ways to motivate and solicit others and to better anticipate social patterns.
The growing body of economic behavioral studies will benefit the nonprofit marketplace in better understanding not only donor conduct but also other actors within this sector.
Steven Windmueller Ph. D. on behalf of the Wind Group, Consulting for the Jewish Future. Dr. Windmueller’s collection of articles can be found on his website: www.thewindreport.com.
Jordan says
Shalom Dr. Steve,
You wrote re peer pressure and fundraising:”…, personal connections prove to be a particularly powerful motivational force in securing a positive response. Often one responds out of a sense of obligation, not wishing to be embarrassed. On other occasions, donors are desirous of receiving praise for their actions. Public recognition for donors can inspire donors and their peers to give. Special status can serve as an important motivational factor to insure increased levels of support.”
And on the best of occasions, donors are inspired to generosity and altruism by their peers’ stories without any need for the ego-centric reasons you gave.
You continued:
“…when the donor is personally connected to the recipient or the project, it changes the dynamics from an abstract case to one of reality giving!”
Once again the clarifying and connecting power of the story of the campaign and its objectives is of primary importance. The megachurches I’ve cited many times in here, have no donor recognition via naming whatsoever. They have annual budgets that are in excess of $25 million and have had successful capital campaigns of near $100 million. Their compelling stories have earned them Rambam’s highest level of ts’daqa. I can’t think of an example of this achievement in our Jewish realm. Oh well…….
Biv’racha,
Jordan
Rabbi Alan Henkin says
It is interesting that you applied Thaler’s insight to fundraising. Aside from fundraising, I wonder how they apply to synagogue and other organizational affiliation and participation.
Steven Windmueller says
Alan, thanks for your question. I think the notion of peer pressure extends beyond fundraising to patterns of affiliation and participation. Further, there is some evidence that “copy cat” behavior is evident when “joining” onto a cause. People want to be ‘seen’ with leaders (rabbis) and organizations (synagogues) who are perceived to have influence and status, contributing in part to why certain rabbis and some synagogues for example attract a wider level of traffic and engagement. Today, group think must be seen as a compelling influence in how people manage their priorities and their institutional choices. Social media has become a powerful organizing force, altering the more traditional patterns of how and when individuals find connection. Millennials are less likely to be joiners than other generational cohorts; often opting for their own models of “community” than the traditional forms of “membership” and “affiliation” we have historically seen. We are living in a new world when it comes to an understanding of these traditional norms of behavior.
Todd J. Sukol says
Interesting thoughts about Thaler. It should be noted that the multidisciplinary field of philanthropic studies, as envisioned and shaped by visionaries such as Bob Payton, Dwight Burlingame, and others at the Center on Philanthropy at Indiana University (now the Lilly School of Philanthropy) was rooted largely in the work of economists. Economics is a largely misunderstood social science that frequently gets misused by those who demand predictive accuracy from it (and subsequently abused when it fails to deliver). The reduction of human behavior to formulas, curves and models always has been most useful as one step in a process of temporarily controlling for the messiness of human behavior in order to uncover general trends. What many forget to do is to reapply the sloppy, unwieldy, beautiful realities of human irrationality before using economic models as practical decision making tools. Thaler’s work and your thoughtful introduction of it in this context are good steps in the right direction of applying economic thought to the philanthropic and nonprofit sector.